JP’s Product Pick of the Week — 4pm Eastern TODAY! 8/10/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

Chip Shortage Challenges Maker Manufacturers – IEEE Spectrum – It’s definitely been a challenge for small electronic manufacturers, makers, creators and inventors. We’re seeing massive shortages of semiconductors and particular, microcontrollers and more-complex ASICs are completely unavailable. We’ve seen some micros come back with lead times in 2023! We’ve had to scramble to redesign a few boards that we were about to launch, to use different chipsets—and some items are going to be delayed. We’ve also heard from other makers that they are struggling to finish and launch without key components. One thing we’ve been doing is helping folks find alternatives to out of stock components on our weekly video show “The Great Search”, sometimes we have been able to help folks source drop-in replacements!”