BIRTHDAY: Banser's family hosts 90th birthday open house Saturday

Dolores Banser is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post hosted by her family. Delores was born Aug. 27, 1931, to Carl and Martha (Brandt) Leisinger. She married Lester Banser Feb. 8, 1953. They had six children, Lola Stiles, of Plainfield, Sandra (Dwight) Hinrichs, of Tripoli, Lyle (Mary) Banser, of Merrill, Wisconsin, Steve (Rhonda) Banser, of Buffalo, Minnesota, Leon (Renee) Banser, of Fairhope, Alabama, and Bryan (Pam) Banser, of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.