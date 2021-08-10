Beach Villa Style and How to Achieve it

Today we introduce you to the beautiful beach style that is a favorite among designers and homeowners. The beach interior assumes free, spacious, and comfortable space. Such an interior evokes a number of associations with summer, relaxation, little freedom after working days. Beach-style colors include shades of sea, waves, sand or pebbles, sky, sun, and palm trees. Since the interior is light and airy, windows should not be decorated with heavy curtains, it is best to use a satin or light cotton, blinds will also be appropriate here. In a beach style, formal pieces of furniture or accessories are not appropriate, and you do not need to use expensive materials. The main thing is personal memories of the waves of the sea, the sandy beach, and the endless sky.