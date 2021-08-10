Police say woman stole cash from parked car in hospital lot

A Rome woman has been charged with stealing from a car parked at Rome Health early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Police said Hannah M. Lilley, 30, who is reported as being homeless, was spotted by hospital security looting a car parked in the lot at about 5:21 a.m. Sunday. Police said the car was unlocked and Lilley snagged $20 from the cup holder. The owner of the car was contacted and the money was returned, authorities stated.