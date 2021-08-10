Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe, northwestern Wetzel and Marshall Counties through 430 PM EDT At 401 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Martinsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Martinsville, Paden City, Sardis, Clarington, Cameron, Lynn Camp, Wileyville, Proctor, Woodlands, Hannibal, and Laings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH