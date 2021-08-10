Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper; Marshall; Poweshiek; Tama The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Poweshiek County in central Iowa Southeastern Marshall County in central Iowa Tama County in central Iowa Northeastern Jasper County in central Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 300 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Meskwaki Casino, or 11 miles north of Grinnell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Meskwaki Casino around 310 PM CDT. Toledo and Tama around 320 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH