Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WEST CENTRAL MARQUETTE COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT/259 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Witch Lake, or 16 miles southwest of Ishpeming, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Witch Lake, West Ishpeming, Republic and Silver Lake near Channing. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH