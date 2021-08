Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Carbon, Chester, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Chester; Lehigh; Montgomery; Northampton The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania North central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delano to near Lenhartsville to near Wernersville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Allentown, Reading, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, Palmerton, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Wernersville and Walnutport. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 304. Northeast Extension between mile markers 48 and 83. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 35 and 65. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH