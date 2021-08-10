Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 139 PM MST, Heavy rainfall has ended over the warned area. Flash flooding will still remain a threat while flood waters recede. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona. This includes the following swimming holes Grasshopper Point and Midgely Bridge. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 365 and 376. State Route 179 near mile marker 313. This includes the following streams and drainages Coffee Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE