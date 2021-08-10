Flood Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has extended the * Flood Warning for Dixie County in Big Bend Florida Southern Lafayette County in Big Bend Florida * Until 500 PM EDT Thursday. * At 401 PM EDT, Ongoing flooding in the wake of heavy rain last week is being slow to improve. There continue to be many areas of standing water, and numerous roads remain closed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cross City, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Shamrock, Cross City Airport, Eugene, Hines, Jonesboro, Old Town, Fletcher, Jena, Clara, Fanning Springs, Yellow Jacket, Guaranto Springs, Shired Island, Cooks Hammock and Hatch Bend.