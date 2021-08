NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Jameis Winston with the first team. As expected, Jameis Winston got his first crack with the first team on Saturday. The results were a mixed bag. All full breakdown of his entire passing chart is here. Winston finished his day 3/7. His best pass came on a throw to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey over the middle. He also had a bad misfire to Alvin Kamara in the flat where he overthrew him. He was a little unlucky on a fade to Tre’Quan Smith. He put the ball in the right spot, but Smith wasn’t able to get his feet down to secure the catch.