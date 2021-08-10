New Cary coach Coleman Tyrance talks upcoming football season

After competing in table tennis in Tokyo, the first stop for Kanak Jha was Cary, North Carolina. “It’s a really beautiful place,” Jha said about the town. It’s Jha’s first time being in Cary. He’s a native of Milpitas, California, however in March his mom decided to move to Cary. So now when Jha comes home to see mom, it’ll be here in North Carolina.