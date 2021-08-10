Cancel
Cary, NC

New Cary coach Coleman Tyrance talks upcoming football season

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cary football coach Coleman Tyrance spoke with HighSchoolOT's Kyle Morton about his first summer on the job and how the team is shaping up for the season.

www.highschoolot.com

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

