Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leander, TX

Back-to-school guide for LISD parents

By Lilly Chandler
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we enter August, families are gearing up for the new school year. This year, classes in Leander ISD will be fully in-person. Here is a guide for parents with LISD students. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
233
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leander, TX
Education
City
Leander, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Leander, TXPosted by
hillcountrynews

BREAKING: LISD expands remote learning

Leander ISD will be expanding its remote learning program for approximately 2,025 additional students currently on the waitlist in grades K – 6 through Oct. 8. (end of the first 9 weeks). LISD …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy