Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco, WA

Popular New Restaurant to Open Monday in Pasco!

By Patti Banner
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of Costa Vida will have another location in Pasco to enjoy! The restaurant chain has announced that it will open its Tri-Cities 4th location on Monday, August 16th. The new Costa Vida is located at 6627 Burden Boulevard, Suite A, across from the Hapo Center. It's next to Proof Kitchen and the Sushi House. The new Costa Vida will be open Monday through Thursday from 11am till 9 pm. Friday and Saturday they're open from 11 am till 10pm, and closed on Sunday.

keyw.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Lifestyle
Pasco, WA
Restaurants
City
Richland, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Pasco, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Chain Restaurants#Restaurant Chains#Sushi#Food Drink#Costa Vida#Tri Cities#The Sushi House#Kepr Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Popular Richland School Sausage Fest Will be Drive-Thru Only

Just weeks after announcing Richland's Christ the King Sausage Festival was making a return to this year's fall schedule, school officials have opted to cancel traditional activities in favor of a drive-thru event. Sausage Fest is Christ the King's major fundraising event. 2021 was to mark the school's 45th annual...
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Watch How Cougar Gold Cheese is Actually Made!

Most of the articles our content creators make at Townsquare Media/Tri-Cities are shared on all of our radio stations here. We have a news station, a rock station, pop and country. If you're reading this because it was posted on one of our sister station websites, let me explain. I do the Morning Show on country station 102.7 KORD with my co-host Janis. I have never known a greater cheese lover than she is. She brings cheese to work, she eats cheese at noon and night, she melts it, she makes sandwiches with it, she puts it on pretty much everything, even other cheese. (Not kidding, her toasted cheese sandwich is stupid BIG!) She is actually the one that introduced me to the wonderment of Cougar Gold cheese. I guess I'm a cheese rookie because I think Kraft Singles are cheese. (Shocking in many dairy circles!) The Cougar Cafe is located inside the gas station near the roundabout in Benton City, and they sell Cougar Cheese there! They sell the famous cans of cheese or you can buy a vacu-sealed smaller sample, IT IS EXPENSIVE. I know you can get it at many other places, but this was my first experience with Cougar Cheese. It was tremendous! Stronger and richer than Kraft Singles! Ha! If you've ever wondered how it's made, I found this incredible video featured on the Rachael Ray Show!
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Which Weeder is Best on These Crazy Tri-Cities Weeds?

Whether you love a beautiful lawn or loved to garden or neither one of those things, the weeds in the Tri-Cities this year are the worst. Even in the cracks in your driveway! Is it the heat? Is it the irrigation water? Whatever it is, they are really bad this year. I have a little weeding tool but you have to get down on your hands and knees to use it. For the occasional weed, this is not a big deal. But up and down, up and down, can really wear on a fella! So I started investigating weeders that I could use while standing up. One of the first ones I ran across was called Grandpa's Weeder. I remember my dad having something similar to this when I was a kid. It must have been in our tool shed for years and years and years, and only got used a few times I think. But I do remember it worked fairly well. As with all things, a great idea can always be improved on. So I found this video from a guy that I follow on YouTube, called the Crazy Russian Hacker. Here he goes over 8 tools that all do basically the same thing with basically the same design. Some work better than others, though. I've decided on which one I want to buy so check this out and see what you think. I'll post below the video which one I like the best so I don't sway you before you watch.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Most Tri-Cities Taco Bells are OUT of Hot Sauce

I went to Taco Bell in Richland on Queensgate the other night and was shocked when I got my order. They told me they are out of Fire and Hot sauce packets, but we could have some Mild sauce if we wanted it. They said their truck didn't come in so they didn't get a delivery of their usual sauces. I went home and called a couple of other Taco Bells in the area to see if they had the same problem. The Taco Bell on G-Way in Richland has only Fire and Hot sauce packets, but no Mild or Diablo sauce. The Taco Bell in Kennewick on Columbia Center Blvd. is out of Hot and Fire sauces like the Queensgate location. The guy on the phone told me it would probably be a couple of weeks before they get any. What is this all about? Well, it's not hoarding. It is the same reason we've had shortages on some other things you may have heard about...the supply chain. Is it a shortage of truck drivers? Is it a shortage of hot sauce or factory workers who package it? Either way, the supplies are not making it down the roadways and to the restaurants. So check your refrigerator for your hot sauce collection, and see which one might go best with your Burrito Supreme. I love all of my hot sauces, but to me, Taco Bell sauce belongs on Taco Bell food. Just like Del Taco sauces belong on Del Taco food. I almost left my wife once because she put Jack In the Box hot sauce on an Egg McMuffin.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities SWAT Team Called to Kennewick Residence

The Tri-Cities SWAT team was deployed yesterday in Kennewick after a drive-by shooting suspect was holed up in their residence. The incident occurred in Pasco and then continued in Kennewick as the SWAT team was called to a residence on Gum Street in Kennewick. According to the police press release,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy