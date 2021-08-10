Cancel
Electronics

Libre Wireless Technologies Partners with Vodafone to Bring Unique Voice-Integrated Features to Next-Gen Home Broadband Product

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, announced a technology partnership with Vodafone to deliver Vodafone’s UK launch of Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in – featuring voice-assistant calling, messaging (ACM) and Vodafone One Number calling, as well as a selection of advanced custom Skills. The “Libre...

aithority.com

