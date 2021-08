As the pandemic is still a live threat in many areas of the world, the supply chain continues to experience disruption on a large scale. This, combined with safety concerns, results in many customers opting for online delivery rather than shopping in brick-n-mortar stores. The continued rise in demand for next-day delivery has put more pressure on businesses. These turbulences have forced the entire supply chain to evolve rapidly, bringing the supply chain away from functional orientation and toward a global and interconnected network of data and processes.