Memphis, TN

Man runs over woman after she shot him, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after shots were fired at a gas station on Lamar Avenue.

A woman shot a man in the 1200 block of Lamar, according to police.

After the shooting, the man reportedly ran over the woman.

Police have not released what led up to the woman pulling the trigger.

Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Look for updates on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.

