Deuce Ellis takes viewers behind the scenes in his "Electric Soul" [Video]
Brooklyn-based rapper/instrumentalist Deuce Ellis recently put out his new project Acid and now he returns with the visuals for the stand-out track "Electric Soul." Over a solemn piano riff, woozy basslines, and soft drum grooves, Ellis delivers a stream of consciousness raps filled with reflective thoughts. From acknowledging his little contributions on earth as a musician, he shows appreciation for the lessons learned during the journey.earmilk.com
