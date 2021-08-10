Cancel
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the Home

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

NETGEAR, Inc., the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, announced more protective NETGEAR Armor capabilities with advanced security and threat detection for the smart connected home. The enhanced NETGEAR Armor built into most Orbi and Nighthawk routers provides a protective bubble for connected devices in a home network, helping consumers stay safe from hackers, malware and viruses.

