Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are hosting a three day vaccination event servicing Dallas County residents who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. The event will be held at Mt. Rose Church (7141 Field View Ln, Dallas, TX 75249) on Friday, August 13th from 5pm to 8pm, Saturday, August 14th from 10am to 2pm, and Sunday, August 15th from 8am to 2pm. The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone 12 or older can receive the vaccine, but people under the age of 18 need a parent or guardian with them to receive their vaccination. Six Flags tickets and other items will be offered to anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine during this three day event. See below for additional information.