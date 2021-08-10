Cancel
Schneider Electric Empowers Citizen Developers With SnapLogic

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, has been working with Schneider Electric to introduce a new citizen developer approach to application and data integration. With SnapLogic’s self-service, low-code platform as the foundation for Schneider Electric’s new operating model, the multinational energy provider has empowered nearly 150 citizen developers to integrate more than 100 cloud and on-premises systems across the company, driving up employee productivity and resulting in faster innovation and greater business impact.

aithority.com

