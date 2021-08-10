Schneider Electric Empowers Citizen Developers With SnapLogic

Combined Company Solves Top Revenue Challenge for Wind, Solar Farm Owners: Wasted Renewable Energy Production. Mechanical Technology, Inc (“MTI”) and Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement whereby MTI will acquire SCI. Soluna will buy excess energy from wind and solar farms to power data centers specializing in performing batchable computing, such as cryptocurrency mining. The transaction will launch Soluna into the new and rapidly growing “green” sector within the power-hungry data center industry. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Soluna Holdings (“Soluna” or “the company”).