Report finds Rutland officials followed procedure in changing mascot name
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An independent review has determined that Rutland City schools officials followed procedure when changing the school mascot from Raiders to Ravens. The report says while there were minor mistakes, the board’s adoption of the new Ravens mascot is valid. It also suggests all Vermont school boards receive further training on the proper application of procedural rules because there is widespread confusion.www.wcax.com
