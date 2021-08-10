Verint is Expanding its Cloud Platform Capabilities to Help Brands Accelerate Digital-First Customer Engagement
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced the expansion of the digital-first capabilities of its cloud platform through the acquisition of Conversocial. With this expansion, Verint’s market-leading conversational AI provides brands the ability to orchestrate customer journeys with a connected experience across their channels of choice. The acquisition will expand Verint’s...aithority.com
Comments / 0