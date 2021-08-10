Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Is Creating a Billion-Dollar Spacesuit

By Eileen Cartte r
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago
It's one spacesuit, NASA. What could it cost? A billion dollars?. Well, apparently: yes. In an audit report out of NASA this morning, inspectors found that in their quest to launch another human-led Moon landing in 2024, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has already spent $420 million developing new spacesuits for the journey, and anticipate spending $625 million more. “The development of new spacesuits is a critical component of achieving NASA’s goals of returning humans to the Moon, continuing safe operations on the International Space Station (ISS), and exploring Mars and other deep space locations,” the report reads. Even so, the new suits won't be “ready for flight until April 2025 at the earliest.”

