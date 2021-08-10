Varicent Acquires Concert Finance
Varicent, the industry-leading provider of incentive compensation and sales performance management solutions, has acquired Concert Finance (Concert), an innovative provider of commissions software designed by compensation experts. The move to acquire Concert Finance first started in May when Concert was looking to scale its rapid growth, and Varicent was looking to expand its Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) portfolio into the SMB market.aithority.com
