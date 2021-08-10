Cancel
Video Games

Call Of Duty's Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer Is Here, Featuring The Operator Kitsune

By S.E. Doster
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty's Season 5 is arriving on August 12, and a battle pass trailer has arrived to showcase some of the upcoming season's unlockable cosmetics for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season 5 will add the new operator Kitsune for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Kitsune...

