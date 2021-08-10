Call Of Duty's Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer Is Here, Featuring The Operator Kitsune

Call of Duty: Black Op Cold War and Warzone Season 5 is set to drop next week, and Activision and Treyarch are teasing their next Operators and the continuation of the ongoing Cold War storyline. The new Season 5 trailer provides a peek at a new mysterious eyepatch-sporting female character, who uploads a broadcast that can take control of people’s minds. Of course, this is all in service of Stitch’s shadowy plans. It seems like we also get a look at another new goggle-wearing Operator on Woods’ team and it's likely that the setting of the cinematic, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, will be the basis of a new multiplayer map. Of course, I'm sure that's not the end of the Easter eggs, but I'll leave those to the CoD superfans to dig out. Check out the Cold War/Warzone Season 5 trailer, below.