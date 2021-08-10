Cancel
Is Chase Chrisley Dating His Mother? We Can't Un-See This Face Mashup on Growing Up Chrisley

By Samantha Bergeson
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Sigmund Freud would have a field day. A hilarious sneak peek at the season three premiere of Growing Up Chrisley on Aug. 12 shows just how much Chase Chrisley is a "mama's boy" thanks to a shocking revelation by his friend Elliott. The exclusive clip shows Chase and Elliott prepping to host their pals, but Chase's girlfriend Emmy Medders isn't planning on attending.

