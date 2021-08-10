SCHUMER STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR CUOMO’S RESIGNATION

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...