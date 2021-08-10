Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SCHUMER STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR CUOMO’S RESIGNATION

By charrislockwood
uticaphoenix.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer released the following statement regarding Governor Cuomo’s resignation:. Senator Schumer said, “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
Albany County, NYWRGB

Who will Kathy Hochul pick as Lieutenant Governor?

(WRGB) — With Kathy Hochul set to replace Andrew Cuomo as Governor, we're taking a look at who could end up taking Hochul’s soon to be vacated spot as Lieutenant Governor. When Hochul takes on her new role, it's been reported that New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will become the state's new acting Lieutenant Governor. However, Stewart-Cousins will maintain her current job in the Senate.
PoliticsReason.com

There Will Be No Late Impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state Attorney General concluded the Governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state employees. As Governor, Cuomo also adopted Covid-19 policies that dramatically increased nursing home deaths, and then sought to cover up the administration's culpability, prompting an FBI investigation.
Politicsnysenate.gov

STATEMENT FROM SENATOR BIAGGI REGARDING THE SUSPENSION OF THE ASSEMBLY’S IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION INTO GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO

“The Assembly’s decision not to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is shameful and an affront to survivors and to all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s report confirmed Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women, engaged in retaliation, and violated state and federal law. Refusing to hold him responsible and move forward with impeachment is a dereliction of duty and sends a message that those in power are above the law.
PoliticsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation on Aug. 10

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Aug. 10 that he would resign, effective Aug. 24. Lt. Gov. Cuomo was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was New York’s attorney general from 2007 to 2010. Cuomo also served in President Bill Clinton’s (D) cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001.
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
Albany, NYWHEC TV-10

Governor Cuomo's secretary and top advisor Melissa DeRosa resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo's secretary is stepping down. Melissa DeRosa is seen as the governor's top advisor and accompanied him at nearly every briefing he held during the coronavirus pandemic, even defending him at times during his latest sexual harassment scandals. DeRosa issued a statement that reads:
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo Is in a Pickle

Washington -- According to a report issued by the attorney general of the state of New York last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy issuing sweeping new protections against the sexual harassment of women around the time that Harvey Weinstein ceased to be a Hollywood mega-figure and became a widely known sexual predator. Today, Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence for various felonies, and he faces still more felonies in California.
Albany, NYNewsChannel 36

Assemblyman Palmesano Reacts to Governor Cuomo's Resignation Announcement

ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- State lawmakers across New York are reacting to Governor Andrew Cuomo's sudden announcement Tuesday afternoon that he will resign from office, effective in 14 days. WENY News spoke to Assemblyman Phil Palmesano in Albany Tuesday evening, who shared his reaction to the news, and explains what...
PoliticsWPRI

Impeachment process could continue despite Governor Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lt. Governor Kathy HocHul said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of all New Yorkers. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” said Hochul in a statement.
New York City, NYWETM

Schumer, Gillibrand respond to Cuomo resignation announcement

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statements following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will resign in 14 days. “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."

Comments / 0

Community Policy