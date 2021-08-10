Hudsonville Ice Cream Announces Limited Fall Flavor-Baked Apple Crisp

In this day and age, when I see someone doing something kind, for free, just to make someone's day I feel compelled to tell everyone about it. We need more of it in our lives. In the Facebook group What's Happening KZOO (And Surrounding Cities), I saw a post with multiple pictures of beautifully decorated cakes. For those who don't know me, baked goods are a passion of mine. Not...not because I make them. That would make too much sense. It's because I love consuming them. I will never say no to a delectable baked good. But, enough about me.