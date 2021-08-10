Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville Ice Cream Announces Limited Fall Flavor-Baked Apple Crisp

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why does it seem like every 6 months Hudsonville Ice Cream decides to come around and destroy our hopes of healthy eating with the announcement of an absolutely delicious new flavor? Why? Well I guess there's nothing we can do about it and just succumb the idea that they pride themselves in pushing the boundaries of ice cream flavors to fit the season. Recently, they dropped the news that they're releasing a limited Fall run of their new flavor- Baked Apple Crisp.

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Hudsonville, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Hudsonville, MI
Food & Drinks
Hudsonville, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Crisp#Baked Apple#Apple Pie#Food Drink#The Scoop Locator#Mi#The Cinnamon Sugar Cookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman’s Delectable Dishes Land Her on MasterChef

Yet another Michigander has made it onto a national competition show. This time, it's a woman from Kalamazoo!. Small business owner, Anne Hicks, is currently competing on season 11 of the Fox Show MasterChef. Since she's on a competition show focused on cooking I made the assumption that her small business had something to do with food service. But, I was wrong.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

How Sweet! Kalamazoo Women Give Away Home-Made Goods For Free

In this day and age, when I see someone doing something kind, for free, just to make someone's day I feel compelled to tell everyone about it. We need more of it in our lives. In the Facebook group What's Happening KZOO (And Surrounding Cities), I saw a post with multiple pictures of beautifully decorated cakes. For those who don't know me, baked goods are a passion of mine. Not...not because I make them. That would make too much sense. It's because I love consuming them. I will never say no to a delectable baked good. But, enough about me.
Gibraltar, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Woman Immortalizes Gibraltar Trade Center With Sign Guy Tattoo

For those of you who had ever made it to the east side of Michigan, or grew up there, the Gibraltar Trade Centers were a place of amazement in the strangest of ways. The legendary buildings were a weekend public market made up of hundreds of small businesses selling every kind of product imaginable: jewelry, clothing, furniture, arts and crafts, toys, produce, marine supplies, tools, fishing, sporting goods, home improvement and so much more. Gibraltar Trade Center also hosted a wide variety of shows each weekend, including Sports card & comic, Gun & knife shows, Antique & Collectibles and more.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Torti Taco In Battle Creek Expanding: Adding Bar & Grill

Fans of Torti Taco are excited about the recent announcement on their social media page that they plan to expand their business by opening up a Bar & Grill in downtown Battle Creek. I reached out to management and they confirmed that this was an expansion, and NOT a move. They plan on having two locations, and as they prepare to open their new bar & grill, they're encouraging people to visit them at their current location at 5275 Beckley Rd, in Battle Creek.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Youz Guys Dogz, Hot Dog Stand Opens In Downtown Kalamazoo

If you've ever gone to the Portage Farmers Market you've most likely seen the Youz Guys Dogz stand, as they've been regulars in the area since they opened up for business in 2019, and made a growing following with their unique and classic take on hot dogs. What started out as a little cart has finally expanded into Downtown Kalamazoo, as they've officially opened their store front at 312 S. Kalamazoo Mall.
LifestylePosted by
103.3 WKFR

FireKeepers Opens New Hotel Monday with High Wire Act

In less than a week, FireKeepers Casino Hotel will have the grand opening of a new 203-room hotel, which has already given the property a twin-tower look. The occasion will be highlighted by a death-defying high wire stroll by world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallenda, of the legendary Great Wallendas! Wallenda will walk a high wire from FireKeepers’ existing tower to the new tower, a span of more than 400 feet - nearly 200 feet above the ground!
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Hotel Housekeeper Viewed by Millions on TikTok

She's a gamer and housekeeper at a Southwest Michigan 4-star hotel...and she's blowing up on TikTok. Marissa is a 20-year-old that's killing it right now on the popular social media app with over 135 thousand followers and millions of total video views. I would estimate that Marissa a.k.a. @marissamionn on TikTok, has somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-20 total video views. Her videos range from what she does on the job to playing GTA videos poking fun at what it was like to grow up poor.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

This Kalamazoo Restaurant Is Closing for all the Right Reasons

How often do you hear "I appreciate you"? Theo & Stacy's is putting their money where their mouth is and closing for a week to give everyone a paid vacation. We've seen so many stories lately of how restaurants are struggling to find good workers to fill positions. Hours are sometimes limited and your quality of service may vary. (That doesn't mean you shouldn't tip.) Some are even closing earlier or altogether for a short time to give everyone a break. Theo & Stacy's has said "challenge accepted," and is giving the entire staff a week off- paid in full. A Facebook post reads,
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

The Scoop on How the Grand Rapids Ice Cream Bandit was Captured

Nearly a dozen West Michigan ice cream shops were hit in just a week. How the thief was caught is bananas. This guy is cold to pick on small ice cream shops. Not sure why he decided that would be the best cash grab as a thief. He allegedly was getting around $200 on average per break-in. He broke into ice creams shops in Grand Rapids, Walker, Wyoming and a few other spots in Kent and Allegan counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Vote For Your Favorite Bartender in Southwest Michigan – 2021

Vote for your favorite bartender in the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area for 2021. From losing lots of income during mandatory shut downs in 2020 to dealing with unruly patrons while trying to enforce state mandates or their own company policies; the hard jobs that bartenders have got even harder. Let's show them some love. For the sake of this poll we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry counties only.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Big Banana Car Giving Rides All Weekend 8/6-8

For those of you who have never ridden in the Big Banana Car that you've no doubt seen all over the Southwest Michigan area, it's really something you at least have to experience once. This weekend however may be the only time this year that you'll get the opportunity to. This weekend, The Big Banana Car will be returning to the Frosty Boy on Gull Road in Kalamazoo to give rides on Friday (Aug 6th) Noon-9 p.m., Saturday (Aug 7th) Noon-9 p.m., and Sunday (Aug 8th) Noon-9 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy