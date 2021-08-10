Gov. Beshear announces executive order requiring masks in schools
(WEHT)– Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is signing an executive order requiring face masks in child care centers and schools for students, staff and visitors. Governor Beshear says this executive order comes as positive COVID-19 cases rise at an alarming rate. Dawson Springs Independent School District was one of the school systems recognized for mandating mask wearing ahead of the first day of school. Although, the governor says there has been some defiance from certain school districts.www.tristatehomepage.com
