Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

In “Happier Than Ever” the singer-songwriter conveys a lot of melancholy. That should be to the taste of their fans. Billie Eilish blows up an old shell. On 16 songs she takes a seat on the new album, but in “Happier Than Ever” she succeeds. In the song, which bears the same name as the new album, she sings almost whispering to a soft guitar. After a little more than half, the tempo becomes faster, her voice stronger: a musical liberation blow. That’s how it works. In the video, she screams out everything that weighs on her while singing in the rain. To catch your breath and last finale, it will be quiet again. And then: “Just leave me alone,” she roars into the dark night, the guitar screeches with her, and that’s how the best track of the record ends. Which doesn’t mean the other titles are bad.