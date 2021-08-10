Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
US105
US105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Without fanfare or advanced warning, Billy Currington dropped his seventh studio project, Intuition, on Friday (Aug. 6). The album is the first full-length project Currington has released in six years, following his June 2015 record, Summer Forever. That project included a number of straight-ahead country tracks, like the No. 1 hits "Do I Make You Wanna" and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." Even so, Currington has often shown a penchant for stylistic experimentation, particularly in recent years: In 2019, his "Details" marked an inventive turn into country-leaning soul, for example.

us105fm.com

Comments / 0

US105

US105

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Currington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuition#Synth Pop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicfloydct.com

Ed Sheeran's new album will 'surprise and comfort' people

Ed Sheeran's new album will both "surprise and comfort" people. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker recently returned to music after a hiatus and his manager Stuart Camp has vowed that his new collection of tracks will be "sonically adventurous". Speaking about the LP, he said: "It’ll both surprise and comfort people....
Musiccodelist.biz

New Releases of the Week: New albums by Billie Eilish, Torres, Kolektif Istanbul and Erasure | Night mix | Bavaria 2 | radio

KOLEKTIF INSTANBUL – Kismet (Trikont) Founded almost 20 years ago by a Frenchman, the Turkish collective Istanbul has long been a stable factor in the global folk-pop world. On the one hand, they humorously cover Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, but on the other hand, they sometimes sound highly traditional or like psychedelic folk from the 70s. Bands like Altin Gün are a bit further along. (7 out of 10 points)
Musicwbwn.com

Parmalee Made Their New Album, For You – For the Fans!

Parmalee‘s new album, featuring their number-one hit “Just The Way” is available now!. The guys shared, “Our new album For You is out now!! We made this record FOR YOU, the fans. We have been working on this record for a couple of years and there isn’t a better feeling than being able to finally share it with you all! THANK YOU for all of the love and support!!”
MusicPaste Magazine

Listen to Ty Segall's New Surprise Album, Harmonizer

Out of the clear blue sky comes Ty Segall’s first new solo album in two years, Harmonizer, both announced and released digitally Tuesday via Drag City, with a physical release to follow in October. We’ll let a press release do the descriptive heavy-lifting, since we only just became aware of this thing 30 seconds ago:
Musicrespect-mag.com

Billie Eilish and Spotify Celebrate Happier Than Ever: The Destination For Her New Album

Last night, Spotify hosted an exclusive album launch celebration with Billie Eilish in which guests were invited to immerse themselves in a timeless, cinematic experience set to her newest release. Billie’s Happier Than Ever opening party was an exclusive first look at Spotify’s commemoration of the global superstar’s highly anticipated sophomore album – allowing fans to experience the album IRL.
Musiccodelist.biz

Album Review: Billie Eilish is happy and sad at the same time on her new album

In “Happier Than Ever” the singer-songwriter conveys a lot of melancholy. That should be to the taste of their fans. Billie Eilish blows up an old shell. On 16 songs she takes a seat on the new album, but in “Happier Than Ever” she succeeds. In the song, which bears the same name as the new album, she sings almost whispering to a soft guitar. After a little more than half, the tempo becomes faster, her voice stronger: a musical liberation blow. That’s how it works. In the video, she screams out everything that weighs on her while singing in the rain. To catch your breath and last finale, it will be quiet again. And then: “Just leave me alone,” she roars into the dark night, the guitar screeches with her, and that’s how the best track of the record ends. Which doesn’t mean the other titles are bad.
Los Angeles, CAtreblezine.com

L.A. psych-pop group Dummy announce new album, Mandatory Enjoyment

Los Angeles indie-psych group Dummy have announced their debut full-length album. On October 22, the group will release Mandatory Enjoyment via Trouble in Mind. The first single they’ve shared from the album is titled “Daffodils.” It’s an upbeat, drone-and-hook kraut-pop track in the vein of Yo La Tengo and Stereolab, and you can hear it below.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Album review: Jack Antonoff's Bleachers album leans on The Boss

• "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night," Bleachers (RCA Records) How's this for a flex from Jack Antonoff? Get no less than Bruce Springsteen to show up on your new solo album. For background vocals. The Boss helps the multi-instrumentalist and super-producer on Bleachers' song "Chinatown" and the results...
MusicPosted by
US105

Tim McGraw Puts His Truck Up for Sale, Hopes the Memories Go With It in ‘7500 OBO’ [Listen]

"7500 OBO" isn't Tim McGraw's first song to tell a story of love lost through the lens of a car. Plenty of vehicles zip in and out of his discography: the cabriolet bringing him back to what might have been in "Red Ragtop," the car that carries his love down an indifferent highway in "Highway Don't Care," the one that's nothing but radio sing-a-longs and an appreciation for what is in "Shotgun Rider."
Los Angeles, CAenergy941.com

Billie Eilish Talks New Album On The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening and she talked about her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” her synesthesia, her sold-out concert tour, and her Disney+ concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles where she performed at an empty Hollywood Bowl. Eilish...
Musickkgl.com

There is a new Billy Idol album coming…

OK-so it’s actually an EP of 4 songs called The Roadside , and the single is called “Bitter Taste” You can read a great article about it here, or if you want to skip straight to the video, that’s below. And without spoiling it, by watching the video you should be able to tell what the song is about.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Billie Eilish Talks New Album, Performs “Happier Than Ever” on Fallon: Watch

Billie Eilish was the guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight. Before performing the title track from her new album Happier Than Ever, she sat down for a conversation about the new album. She discussed her reaction to its success, the chaotic stunt driver-filled video for “NDA,” synesthesia (and what shape and color she associates with Fallon), returning to performing and going on tour, and more. Watch it all happen below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheWrap

K-Pop Group ONF on New Album, Connecting With Fans and Coming to America

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a phenomenon sweeping the nation and everyone’s talking about it. No, it’s not coronavirus. It’s K-Pop, and it’s extremely contagious. As soon as you start listening to the catchy lyrics and beats, you won’t be able to stop. And don’t even get me started on the incredible synchronized dance routines and fashion. Side effects include uncontrollable dancing, the inability to stop smiling and an infatuation with Korean culture. Where do I sign up?
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Americana/folk-pop supergroup Nobody’s Girl on new self-titled album: big, harmony-driven choruses and melodies

Americana/folk-pop supergroup Nobody’s Girl featuring acclaimed singer-songwriters BettySoo, Rebecca Loebe, and Grace Pettis released their first self-titled full-length album on July 30, 2021, via Lucky Hound Music. The album was produced (at Lucky Hound’s own state-of-the-art Studios at Fischer in the Texas Hill Country) by Michael Ramos, the Grammy Award-winning...
MusicPosted by
US105

R&B Singer Monica Confirms She’s Working on a Country Album

A live collaboration with Brandi Carlile and a guest spot on a Jimmie Allen song won't be R&B star Monica's only forays into country music. In a new interview with Billboard, the singer shares more about a full country album she's been working on, inspired by the legends she listened to growing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy