Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.

jacksonvillefreepress.com

Comments / 48

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumulus Media#Yahoo Sports#Sell His Stake#The Sacramento Kings#Los Angeles Laker#Digital#Blue Wire Podcasts#Minute Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Shaq’s Mega-Mansion is Finally Being Sold

Everything Shaquille O’Neal does is big. The 7-foot-1, 325-pound former NBA center was one of the best big men and basketball players of all time with the LSU Tigers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq Diesel’s net worth is colossal. The NBA Hall of Famer’s shoe size...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Looks Really Small Compared To Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley

NBA players are almost superhumans. They may be the fittest athletes in the world, but most people don't realize how physically gifted they are. Former pro wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson saw firsthand how different NBA players are compared to ordinary people. It's not a secret that Johnson is massive, but not even him can compare to two great NBA legends.
NBAbusinesspress.vegas

Shaquille O’Neal buys Las Vegas estate for $2M

Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who has business ties in Las Vegas, has sold the home he bought in Southern Highlands pre-pandemic and turned around and paid nearly $2 million for a private 1-acre compound near Wayne Newton’s former estate in the southeast valley, according to the listing agent’s social media post.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAYardbarker

Shaq responds to Dwight Howard’s impression of him

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard are back for what is by now approximately Round 15 of their beef. Howard did a funny impression of his longtime adversary O’Neal on social media this week. He seemed to nail O’Neal’s deep register and mimicked O’Neal’s takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
WWEnewsbrig.com

AEW star lied to Shaquille O’Neal before match

AEW coach and wrestler QT Marshall revealed a funny anecdote regarding Shaquille O’Neal’s short stint in AEW earlier this year. QT Marshall was training Shaquille O’Neal before his mixed tag team match alongside Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The bout exceeded expectations considering Shaq’s inexperience as a professional wrestler and the match also being Jade Cargill’s debut.
NBAPosted by
Footwear News

How Shaquille O’Neal Pushed Authentic Brands Group to Buy Reebok

Shaquille O’Neal once had his sights set on owning Reebok. Now, with the news of the brand’s sale to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the former NBA athlete is one step closer to that dream. O’Neal has owned shares in ABG since 2015, when he sold the rights to his name brand to the company. On Thursday, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney, entered into an agreement to buy the Reebok brand from Adidas. The mostly cash deal is worth 2.1 billion euro, or about $2.5 billion at current exchange,...
NBAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Video Resurfaces of Shaquille O’Neal Giving Back to Neighborhood Kids

One of the most down-to-earth celebrities is Shaquille O'Neal. I actually got the chance to meet him a few months ago when he came to our studios at Town Square Media to do some recording. The man has a presence when he walks into a room, not just because of his incredible height and size, but because he has a personality that people just gravitate to.
WWEComicBook

QT Marshall Admits He Lied to Shaquille O'Neal to Get Him to Do His AEW Dynamite Table Spot

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal competed in his first match for All Elite Wrestling back in March, taking down Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match alongside Jade Cargill. But while O'Neal was on the winning team, he wasn't conscious when the match ended. That was because Rhodes hit him with a diving crossbody while the big man was perched on the apron, causing both men to crash through a table set up outside the ring. The instantly iconic spot was the obvious highlight of the match, but it took a bit of fibbing to get O'Neal to actually agree to the spot.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Call Him Superman."

NBA nicknames are pretty sacred within the community. For Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, his infamous "Superman" nickname is one of the most widely recognized in the game and it became a part of his brand during his time in the league. When Dwight Howard adopted it to his identity in...
NBAThe Big Lead

Shaquille O'Neal Partnering with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador

Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a deal with WynnBET to become the app's new brand ambassador, The Big Lead has learned. As part of the partnership, O'Neal will advise on strategy and be featured prominently in WynnBet's linear and digital advertising campaigns. He is also expected to create original content and interact with media partners. An official announcement will come later today.
Las Vegas, NV101 WIXX

Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson to perform at Shaquille O’Neal’s Las Vegas charity event

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a charity event in Las Vegas and he’s tapped some stars to participate that are almost as big as he is. Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg will all perform at “The Event,” which will raise money for Shaq’s charity Foundation. The Foundation was created to help underserved youth in Las Vegas and Atlanta, and is partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.

Comments / 48

Community Policy