Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal competed in his first match for All Elite Wrestling back in March, taking down Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match alongside Jade Cargill. But while O'Neal was on the winning team, he wasn't conscious when the match ended. That was because Rhodes hit him with a diving crossbody while the big man was perched on the apron, causing both men to crash through a table set up outside the ring. The instantly iconic spot was the obvious highlight of the match, but it took a bit of fibbing to get O'Neal to actually agree to the spot.