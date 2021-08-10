Cancel
Global Vaccines Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Anti-Infective, Vaccines Autoimmunity, Cancer, Conjugate, Inactivated And Subunit, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Toxoid, Monovalent, Multivalent

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccines market is expected to decline from $56.02 billion in 2020 to $55.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%.

The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $85.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.3%.Major players in the vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Pfizer Inc.

The vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity vaccines and vaccines for cancer and other diseases. Vaccines create antibody-antigen reaction that helps in attaining resistance to the disease causing organism. Vaccines include recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and others. The market covered in this report is segmented by type into anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity, others (cancer and others); by technology into conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines; by route of administration into intramuscular (IM), subcutaneous (SC), oral, others; by valance into monovalent, multivalent; by distribution channel into institutional sale, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies.The vaccines market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled healthcare professionals for developing biologics drugs which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market. As of 2018, 40% of the biopharma industry was facing difficulties in hiring for process development staff due to shortage of talent. This shortage also led to rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available for biologics talent, thereby further limiting growth of the market.The vaccines market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions in the recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in February 2019, Bharat Biotech acquired Chiron Behring Vaccines, a clinical biotechnology company, one of the leading manufacturers of rabies vaccines across the globe.

Similarly, in October 2018, Emergent BioSolutions, a multinational specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquired PaxVax for $270 million, and Sanofi acquired Protein Sciences for $650 million. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favourable interest rates globally. Rising awareness on immunization and vaccination benefits in emerging markets is consistently driving the global vaccines market growth. World Health Organization (WHO) is taking initiatives to increase awareness of immunization through global vaccine action plan (GVAP) and global Immunization vision and strategy (GIVS). They aim to strengthen routine immunization, control morbidity and mortality from vaccine preventable diseases and help countries to immunize more people with a greater range of vaccines.

The Organization accomplishes this work through its biological programme, the WHO Collaborating Centers, and the WHO Expert Committee on Biological Standardization (ECBS). In 2019, according to the WHO, approximately 85% of infants globally (116 million infants) received 3 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccine, protecting them against infectious diseases that can cause serious illness and disability or be fatal. Furthermore, 125 countries reached at least 90% coverage of the DTP3 vaccine in 2019. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Vaccines Market Characteristics 3. Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vaccines 5. Vaccines Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Vaccines Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 5.1.2. Restraints On The Market 5.2. Global Vaccines Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 5.2.2. Restraints On the Market 6. Vaccines Market Segmentation6.1. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Anti-Infective Vaccines
  • Autoimmunity
  • Others (Cancer And Others)

6.2. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Conjugate Vaccines
  • Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines
  • Live Attenuated Vaccines
  • Recombinant Vaccines
  • Toxoid Vaccines

6.3. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Intramuscular (IM)
  • Subcutaneous (SC)
  • Oral
  • Others

6.4. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Valance, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Monovalent
  • Multivalent

6.5. Global Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Institutional Sale
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies

7. Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

  • AstraZeneca
  • Emergent Biosolutions
  • Glaxosmithkline
  • Merck
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • Abbott
  • Astellas Pharma
  • Bavarian Nordic
  • CSL Limited
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
  • Serum Institute of India
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Biological E Limited
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Bristol- Myers Squibb
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Madison Vaccines Incorporated
  • NOVARTIS AG
  • Novavax Inc.
  • Panacea Biotec
  • Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  • Valneva SE
  • VBI Vaccine Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uniuxo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccines-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-anti-infective-vaccines-autoimmunity-cancer-conjugate-inactivated-and-subunit-live-attenuated-recombinant-toxoid-monovalent-multivalent-301352436.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

