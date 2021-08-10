JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Brittany Lea Simmons Martin, 45, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, with her family by her side. Brittany graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1993. In the following years, she worked several positions trying to find her place in life. The jobs over the years included: owner/manager of Radio Shack in Erwin, Blankenship Pharmacy, Road Runner Markets, as well as front end manager at Food City. She finally found her true passion as a caregiver at Home Instead. Brittany found great satisfaction getting to know her clients and helping them with whatever they needed.