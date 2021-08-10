Cancel
Fusion Fuel Green Completes Performance Test Of HEVO SOLAR Technology, Announces Second Quarter Webcast Date

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the installation of the first HEVO SOLAR units last month at its H2Evora project, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today the successful completion of the first of three rounds of independent performance tests on its HEVO SOLAR technology. The analysis was conducted by Grupo ISQ, an energy engineering and consulting firm based in Portugal.

Commenting on test, Jaime Silva, Chief Technology Officer of Fusion Fuel, remarked: "The performance evaluation conducted by ISQ is a critical milestone for us, validating the operation and performance of our HEVO SOLAR system. We are pleased with what we are seeing out of Evora and want to thank the entire technology team who have worked tirelessly to help us get to this point."

Fusion Fuel would also like to announce that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, where management will provide a general business update, including second quarter financials, Evora, and the ISQ performance test.

Join the webcast:

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website ( www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period of time following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel Green plc. is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen space, committed to accelerating the energy transition and decarbonizing the global energy system by making zero-emissions green hydrogen commercially viable and accessible. Fusion Fuel has created a revolutionary proprietary electrolyzer solution that allows it to produce hydrogen at highly competitive costs using renewable energy, resulting in zero-carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel's business lines includes the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen capacity, the development of hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel and active management of the portfolio of such hydrogen plants as assets, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

Investor Relations Contact ir@fusion-fuel.eu

