Martin's Potato Rolls Partners With Blessings In A Backpack

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is partnering with Blessings in a Backpack for their "Lunchbox Heroes" campaign.

The goal of Martin's latest campaign, Lunchbox Heroes, is to recognize those people who make a positive impact in a child's life, whether that be a parent, teacher, lunch aide, bus driver, or organization such as Blessings in a Backpack!

"We're a bakery, a food manufacturer, and we believe strongly in helping people in the communities around us. So, what better partner is there for us to team up with, than an organization who supports elementary school children who may otherwise go hungry on the weekends?" asks Jim Martin, Executive Chair of the Board at Martin's.

The Lunchbox Heroes campaign states that from now until September 18, people aged 18 years and older can nominate a child's "Lunchbox Hero" — someone who has made an important and positive impact on their life — at MyLunchboxHero.com. For each nomination received, Martin's will donate $5 to Blessings in a Backpack (up to a $20,000 donation in total) to help fight child hunger.

This campaign honors local, everyday "heroes," helps to fight child hunger, and benefits those who take the time to nominate someone. Those who make a nomination will automatically receive a Martin's Back-To-School Cookbook, featuring fun and efficient recipes for this busy time of year. In addition, during select weeks, entrants will have the opportunity to win lunchbox-themed prizes including an icepack, sandwich container, and a lunchbox. For more details on these sweepstakes opportunities, please view the official rules here.

"Back to School season has always been an important time for Martin's. After everything that has transpired during the Covid-19 outbreak, and all the ways it has impacted basically every aspect of school, we knew we wanted to do something to make this back-to-school season even more special. We're looking forward to recognizing and honoring these 'lunchbox heroes' while working alongside Blessings in a Backpack to fight child hunger. It's truly a great opportunity to make a difference!" Martin says.

"Blessings in a Backpack is thrilled to partner with Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread to spotlight Lunchbox Heroes from across the country. We know that heroes don't wear capes, they help children, and we can't wait to honor the real heroes with this campaign and to continue to feed children in need thanks to the generosity of Martin's!" - Nikki Grizzle, Chief Marketing and Strategic Partnerships Officer, Blessings in a Backpack

To learn more and to nominate a Lunchbox Hero, visit: https://MyLunchBoxHero.com.

ABOUT BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACKHunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack will provide 3 million hunger-free weekends this school year for more than 88,900 kids in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org to learn how you can end childhood hunger on the weekends in your community.

ABOUT MARTIN'S FAMOUS PASTRY SHOPPE, INC.® Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's® company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martins-potato-rolls-partners-with-blessings-in-a-backpack-301352625.html

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

