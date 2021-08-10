Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Man Convicted In 19-Year-Old Syncere Dixon’s 2019 Killing Sentenced To Life In Prison

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison.

Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Keondre Pratt’s booking photo. (credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member’s vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood.

Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said.

Back in July, the district attorney’s office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that the judge had sentenced Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

