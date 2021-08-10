Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management To Its SaaS Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Intrigue

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) - Get Report, today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue's attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant's strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the frontlines of incident response to customers through technology. By offering Intrigue's technology through the Mandiant Advantage platform, customers will be able to address critical gaps in their security programs by leveraging the latest attack surface management capabilities in an easy-to-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The combination of Mandiant's best-in-class intelligence and Intrigue's powerful attack surface discovery capabilities delivers a deeper understanding of risk across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. This actionable insight gives organizations immediate visibility and understanding of their risk profile and the potential impact of the latest attacks on both them and their full supply chain. With this acquisition, Mandiant will expand its SaaS capabilities in conjunction with the other modules currently offered through its Mandiant Advantage platform: Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense.

By coupling intelligence on the vulnerabilities that are being exploited by adversaries with visibility across the entire attack surface, Mandiant Advantage with Intrigue's capabilities advances the ability of today's overworked security teams to understand what assets they have, and where to prioritize activities as they seek to focus on the exposures that matter most right now.

"We are excited to welcome the Intrigue team to Mandiant. Intrigue is a strategic and immediately impactful addition to the Mandiant Advantage platform. Discovering and continuously monitoring the dynamic attack surface of a modern cloud-enabled organization is critical to assess risk and prioritize response," said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant Advantage. "Mandiant knows what adversaries are doing right now and what vulnerabilities they are currently exploiting. By combining this intelligence with the capabilities of Intrigue, we are rapidly evolving our customers' ability to efficiently manage risk and prioritize their resources."

"The vision of Intrigue is to provide continuous, in-depth visibility of organizations' attack surface and risk," said Jonathan Cran, Intrigue Founder and CEO prior to the acquisition. "We're beyond excited to bring our capabilities to the Mandiant Advantage platform, accelerating and greatly expanding our mission-driven team's impact. I believe our combined capabilities will enable security teams to gain a significant edge against today's threats."

For more details on today's news, please visit https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/08/an-intriguing-update-to-mandiant-advantage.html.

About Mandiant Advantage

Mandiant Advantage is a SaaS platform that offers a technology independent suite of products that help organizations answer these three questions: Do they know who is targeting their organization? Can their organization be compromised? Can they detect the threat and respond immediately?

Mandiant Advantage is an integrated platform that includes three core modules - Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense. The Mandiant Advantage platform leverages the Mandiant Intel Grid to deliver relevant, up-to-the-moment threat intelligence and expertise to help organizations respond to the threats that matter to them. Mandiant's unique blend of adversary, operational, machine and breach intelligence is derived from the analyst research, managed offerings and the hundreds of incident response engagements Mandiant conducts every year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world's leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of Mandiant relating to the acquisition of Intrigue; the capabilities and benefits of Intrigue's technology; expected benefits to Mandiant, Intrigue and their respective customers; and future offerings. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause Mandiant's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include the failure to achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations between Mandiant and Intrigue; the ability of Mandiant and Intrigue to successfully integrate their respective market opportunities, technology, products, personnel and operations; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of combined products and services; customer demand and adoption of the technology and solutions of Mandiant or Intrigue; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the offerings of Mandiant or Intrigue; the potential impact on the business of Intrigue as a result of the acquisition; the ability of Mandiant and Intrigue to retain and motivate key personnel of Mandiant or Intrigue; and general economic conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in FireEye's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.FireEye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement. Mandiant reserves the right to modify future product or service plans at any time.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005896/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Intelligence Analysis#Attack Surface#Cyberattack#Feye#Saas#Security Validation And#Intrigue Founder#Fireeye Inc#The Forbes Global 2000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Data Loss Prevention Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec

The latest independent research document on Global Data Loss Prevention examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Data Loss Prevention study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Data Loss Prevention market report advocates analysis of Zecurion, CA Technologies, Inc., GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Websense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Trustwave Holdings, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Inc. & Digital Guardian and Inc..
Technologyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Technologychannele2e.com

The Modern Security Operations Center: Eight Service Requirements

Every organization regardless of size, budget or area of focus should have some form of a security operation center (SOC). When I use the term “Security Operations Center”, many people imagine a dedicated team with expensive tools and a room full of monitors. That image can be a SOC, but it is not always the case. A SOC can just be one person or multiple groups of people spread across the globe. A SOC can be outsourced to a service provider, be made of internal resources or something in between. In short, a SOC is having a dedicated person or team focused on cyber security services for an organization, which means a SOC is obtainable by all organizations.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Cisco extends observability portfolio with Epsagon acquisition

Cisco Systems Inc. today announced plans to acquire Epsagon Ltd., a startup with a platform that helps enterprises detect technical issues in their applications and identify the root cause. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York- and Tel Aviv-based Epsagon has raised $30 million in funding from investors that included...
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Capital Announces Acquisition Of Blue Moon Digital By Portfolio Company MERGE

Keystone Capital Management, L.P. is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MERGE, has acquired Blue Moon Digital, Inc. a leading performance marketing, data science, and digital agency based in Denver. This acquisition significantly enhances MERGE’s performance marketing and data science capabilities and deepens the firm’s retailer and pharma vertical marketing expertise. The combined company will have more than 650 employees across seven locations in the United States.
Businesschannele2e.com

Anexinet Acquires Cisco UCaaS, CCaaS Partner Light Networks

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cisco Systems partner Light Networks for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 517 that ChannelE2E has...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cisco Systems Acquires Datadog, New Relic Rival Epsagon

Cisco Systems is acquiring microservices and serverless application monitoring startup Epsagon, the networking company has confirmed. The deal’s valuation is $500 million, according to Globes. This is technology M&A deal number 518 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Banking Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with IBM, Misys, Infosys, Comarch

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Banking Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Temenos Group, Accenture., Comarch, NetSuite Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Sopra Banking, Misys, SAP SE, Turnkey Lender, Oracle Corporation, Strategic Information Technology & Infosys Limited etc.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Palo Alto Networks Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud-Based Security Offering; Dana Barnes Quoted

Palo Alto Networks has received moderate-level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based security platform. The company’s Prima Access is meant to help government agencies protect their remote employees and branch offices from cyberthreats by providing secure connectivity while ensuring compliance with the Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 program, Palo Alto Networks said Thursday.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Network Automation Configuration Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain

Latest report on the global Network Automation Configuration market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Network Automation Configuration market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

Permuta-Made Data Processing Software Granted DOD Impact Level 5 Authority to Operate

The Department of Defense has authorized a Permuta Technologies-made mission readiness software for uses that require Impact Level 5 of cloud security. Permuta said Thursday its DefenseReady software is developed to ensure real-time enterprise awareness while enabling sensitive data to undergo processing in cloud computing environments. Organizations may use DefenseReady...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, NetApp, Pivot3

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Simplivity Corporation, Nutanix, NetApp Inc., Scale Computing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. & Pivot3 etc.
Aerospace & Defensemorningbrew.com

SpaceX adds satellite company Swarm Technologies to its portfolio

SpaceX has added a new star to its constellation. The Elon Musk-led space company acquired satellite data provider Swarm Technologies, per an August 6 FCC filing. The merger, which the companies agreed to in July, will make Swarm and its...swarm...of 120 satellites a subsidiary of SpaceX. The filing states the...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SailPoint Technologies, Intel, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Benefitfocus Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Enhance Third-Party Privacy, Security And Compliance For Customer Data

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) - Get Report, an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced its core benefits administration platform Benefitplace for both Employers and Health Plans has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Virtual Firewalls Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Check Point Software

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Virtual Firewalls Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Virtual Firewalls Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologybostonnews.net

Mobility Managed Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | AT&T, Fujitsu, IBM

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Mobility Managed Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Mobility Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyaithority.com

Pipefy Announces GDPR and LGDP Compliance

Pipefy, the no-code workflow automation platform that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, announced that it is fully compliant with the rules mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the European Union’s new regulatory framework for data privacy and protection as well as Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados (LGDP), Brazil’s data privacy law that was modeled after that of the EU. The company will comply with the GDPR and LGDP across all their worldwide clients, to preserve and secure all personal data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy