Mandiant Adds Attack Surface Management To Its SaaS Portfolio With The Acquisition Of Intrigue

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) - Get Report, today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue's attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

The acquisition of Intrigue is aligned with Mandiant's strategy of scaling its expertise and intelligence gained on the frontlines of incident response to customers through technology. By offering Intrigue's technology through the Mandiant Advantage platform, customers will be able to address critical gaps in their security programs by leveraging the latest attack surface management capabilities in an easy-to-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The combination of Mandiant's best-in-class intelligence and Intrigue's powerful attack surface discovery capabilities delivers a deeper understanding of risk across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. This actionable insight gives organizations immediate visibility and understanding of their risk profile and the potential impact of the latest attacks on both them and their full supply chain. With this acquisition, Mandiant will expand its SaaS capabilities in conjunction with the other modules currently offered through its Mandiant Advantage platform: Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense.

By coupling intelligence on the vulnerabilities that are being exploited by adversaries with visibility across the entire attack surface, Mandiant Advantage with Intrigue's capabilities advances the ability of today's overworked security teams to understand what assets they have, and where to prioritize activities as they seek to focus on the exposures that matter most right now.

"We are excited to welcome the Intrigue team to Mandiant. Intrigue is a strategic and immediately impactful addition to the Mandiant Advantage platform. Discovering and continuously monitoring the dynamic attack surface of a modern cloud-enabled organization is critical to assess risk and prioritize response," said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer, Mandiant Advantage. "Mandiant knows what adversaries are doing right now and what vulnerabilities they are currently exploiting. By combining this intelligence with the capabilities of Intrigue, we are rapidly evolving our customers' ability to efficiently manage risk and prioritize their resources."

"The vision of Intrigue is to provide continuous, in-depth visibility of organizations' attack surface and risk," said Jonathan Cran, Intrigue Founder and CEO prior to the acquisition. "We're beyond excited to bring our capabilities to the Mandiant Advantage platform, accelerating and greatly expanding our mission-driven team's impact. I believe our combined capabilities will enable security teams to gain a significant edge against today's threats."

For more details on today's news, please visit https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/08/an-intriguing-update-to-mandiant-advantage.html.

About Mandiant Advantage

Mandiant Advantage is a SaaS platform that offers a technology independent suite of products that help organizations answer these three questions: Do they know who is targeting their organization? Can their organization be compromised? Can they detect the threat and respond immediately?

Mandiant Advantage is an integrated platform that includes three core modules - Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Automated Defense. The Mandiant Advantage platform leverages the Mandiant Intel Grid to deliver relevant, up-to-the-moment threat intelligence and expertise to help organizations respond to the threats that matter to them. Mandiant's unique blend of adversary, operational, machine and breach intelligence is derived from the analyst research, managed offerings and the hundreds of incident response engagements Mandiant conducts every year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the world's leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of Mandiant relating to the acquisition of Intrigue; the capabilities and benefits of Intrigue's technology; expected benefits to Mandiant, Intrigue and their respective customers; and future offerings. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause Mandiant's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include the failure to achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations between Mandiant and Intrigue; the ability of Mandiant and Intrigue to successfully integrate their respective market opportunities, technology, products, personnel and operations; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of combined products and services; customer demand and adoption of the technology and solutions of Mandiant or Intrigue; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the offerings of Mandiant or Intrigue; the potential impact on the business of Intrigue as a result of the acquisition; the ability of Mandiant and Intrigue to retain and motivate key personnel of Mandiant or Intrigue; and general economic conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in FireEye's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.FireEye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement. Mandiant reserves the right to modify future product or service plans at any time.

© 2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

