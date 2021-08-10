DeSantis on masks in schools: We'll do 'whatever we can to vindicate the rights of parents'
As many students across Florida returned to school, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance regarding children wearing masks in schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think parents should be the ones to make the decision,” DeSantis said at an event in Surfside where he was giving $1,000 bonuses to first responders. “If parents choose to mask some of these young children, that may not be the decision I make, but you know what? I trust them to know their circumstances better than government. But the converse is true as well.”www.palmbeachpost.com
