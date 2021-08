Are you ready to get back on stage? Theatre of Dare is holding auditions for its first production of the 2021-22 season, the comedy horror musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. We are casting a wide net with this one, as all genders and ages will be considered for all roles in this production. We will not be trying to emulate the movie or Broadway production, so auditionees can and should give us their own interpretations of the characters they hope to play.