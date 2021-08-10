IIROC Trade Resumption - CFF

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.22.