Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today posted to its website at https://ir.enovix.com a quarterly shareholder letter containing the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ending June 30.

The shareholder letter provides a business update that details progress made in the quarter along several key areas including technology, production and commercialization.

"We enter the second half of 2021 focused on executing our plan to deliver batteries to category-leading customers with industry-leading energy densities," said Harrold Rust, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix. "We have made tremendous progress in equipping our first advanced production facility and continue to add talent to our world-class team to accelerate the expansion. With a strong balance sheet and validation from leading customers, Enovix is well positioned to create shareholder value by delivering a step change in energy density after 30 years of only modest gains by the industry."

Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET today, August 10, 2021, to discuss the company's business and financial results.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor relations website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

