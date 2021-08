OutDaughtered fans seem to have a soft spot for quint, Hazel Busby. It could be because she has the sweetest personality and stands out with her fiery red hair. Recently, the quints went to a private wave pool party. More details about the wave pool party were the girls’ parents’ Instagram Stories, however, those have since expired. Luckily, for fans, a fan Instagram account saves some photos from the exciting day. These photos of Hazel Busby will melt your heart.