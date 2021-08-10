Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Red Dead Online Update Adds New Call to Arms Game Mode

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Dead Online’s weekly update released on Tuesday did more than just refresh the bonuses and challenges available to players for the week. Instead, this week’s update delivered on last week’s promise of adding a new game mode, a mode called “Call to Arms.” It’s a survival mode where players are tasked with surviving waves of enemies akin to a horde mode set in a number of different locations from Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call To Arms#Game Mode#Rockstar Games#Red Dead Online#Red Dead Redemption 2#Xp#Capitale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

This week in Red Dead Online: another heist and more discounts

Since launching the Blood Money update, Rockstar’s updates for Red Dead Online have been more action-packed than usual, and that trend is continuing this week. Starting today, players will have an opportunity to tackle the game’s third heist for one last gemstone, a yellow diamond known as Il Sovrano. Naturally, this week’s update also comes with the usual buffet of discounts for players to take advantage of.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rainbow Six Siege ‘Containment’ Event Revealed; Features New Game Mode

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction might have been delayed, but if you’re still in the mood for some alien-slaying mixed into your Siege then Ubisoft has just the event for you. Called Containment, the event is inspired by Extraction, sending players to a reworked version of the Consulate map overruled by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Frozenheim Update 0.3.0 Expands Story, Adds Survival Game Mode

A new campaign mission and more has arrived in Frozenheim Update 0.3.0, delivering players with their first "meaty" update featuring new playable content and features. Frozenheim is a game that's all about taking control of a Viking settlement and everything that entails. You'll have to manage your people, survive the harshness of the weather, and make a living by sending your warriors out on raids. First revealed earlier this year, the game has been available in Steam Early Access for a little over two months. Now, a brand-new update has arrived with a nice mix of content!
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to Get Standalone Release Next Month, Big Update Adds Rivals Mode for All Players

Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends multiplayer update was far more successful than Sucker Punch Productions ever predicted, and there will now be a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends released next month. Those who already own Ghost of Tsushima will also benefit from significant updates that will start to be released later this month, which include a new Rivals game mode and a Gear Mastery system.
Video GamesNME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ unveils new Nest Destruction game mode

Tomorrow (August 3) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is unveiling the Containment Event, which includes a new game mode called Nest Destruction. : Employees ask Ubisoft management to “properly acknowledge our demands”. Running until August 24, Rainbow Six Siege’s Containment Event will be focused around the Nest Destruction game mode....
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Red Dead Online adds a new Opportunity Mission and three-part Crime Contract

Red Dead Online players have two new missions to tackle this week, Rockstar has revealed. To start with, the Il Sovrano Opportunity tasks players with taking control of a precious yellow diamond known as Il Sovrano. The jewel will be in Rhodes for a brief time and players need to find information regarding its exact whereabouts and then decide how to steal it. Everyone who completes the mission will receive a free Weapon Component, while beating it on Ruthless Difficulty unlocks the Duplessis Top Hat in Madam Nazar’s store.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: Time to Look for Il Sovrano

Red Dead Online is again offering players a new opportunity. For this week, it’s time to look for the yellow diamond known as the Il Sovrano. The opportunity is ripe with the local monied elite discussing who gets to take care of this precious jewel. It’s been said that a...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Call of Duty New Double Agent Game Mode is Basically Among Us

Season Five in Call of Duty will include a new free content update that will add a brand new game mode. A fresh, all-new multiplayer game mode that will let players go undercover or, better yet, join the bright side and try to find and eliminate the rogues. The new Call of Duty game mode is called Double Agent, and it’s already available for everyone.
Video GamesComicBook

Destiny 2 PvP Update Promises New Maps and Modes

Destiny 2 players who’ve been waiting on some PvP updates have new modes and maps to look forward to in the future, according to Bungie. Joe Blackburn, the assistant game director for Destiny 2, shared a lengthy update on the topic of PvP on Twitter ahead of this month’s showcase of the new expansion Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Blackburn said the team was committed to several different maps including a remastered one from Destiny 1 as well as “multiple brand-new modes” that we’ll see release next year.
Video GamesSiliconera

Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Adds Toadette and Ranked Match Mode

Nintendo announced the first Mario Golf: Super Rush free update. People will see three new things in-game after it is applied. First, New Donk City will show up as a course. In addition to that, Mario Golf: Super Rush players will be able to select Toadette as their character or try a Ranked Match mode. Nintendo also noted more updates will appear.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

New Multiplayer Horde Mode Coming To Drop Dead: Dual Strike

Developers Pixel Toys announced a new multiplayer mode is coming to Drop Dead: Dual Strike on Oculus Quest and Rift. Everyone knows that there’s no better combo than zombies and horde mode, so that’s exactly what we’re getting. This new mode, available now, adds multiplayer horde action to Pixel Toys’ zombie shooter, which was a launch title for Oculus Quest in 2019.
Video GamesIGN

Bungie Teases New Maps and Game Modes for Destiny 2 Crucible

Bungie hasn’t added new maps and modes to Destiny 2’s PvP mode Crucible in several months. Many Destiny 2 players have complained about lack of new maps and modes in Crucible. It seems like Bungie is finally addressing player feedback and it has shared some details about improvements coming to Crucible in future seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy