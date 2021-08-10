Red Dead Online Update Adds New Call to Arms Game Mode

A new campaign mission and more has arrived in Frozenheim Update 0.3.0, delivering players with their first "meaty" update featuring new playable content and features. Frozenheim is a game that's all about taking control of a Viking settlement and everything that entails. You'll have to manage your people, survive the harshness of the weather, and make a living by sending your warriors out on raids. First revealed earlier this year, the game has been available in Steam Early Access for a little over two months. Now, a brand-new update has arrived with a nice mix of content!