Red Dead Online Update Adds New Call to Arms Game Mode
Red Dead Online’s weekly update released on Tuesday did more than just refresh the bonuses and challenges available to players for the week. Instead, this week’s update delivered on last week’s promise of adding a new game mode, a mode called “Call to Arms.” It’s a survival mode where players are tasked with surviving waves of enemies akin to a horde mode set in a number of different locations from Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.comicbook.com
