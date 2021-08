Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has commented on the current GTA mod takedowns, stating that the corporate has really been fairly “versatile” in the case of takedowns. Lately, varied fashionable GTA mods have been taken down because of the creators receiving takedown notices from Take-Two Interactive. For example, the favored unofficial GTA III and Vice Metropolis Change ports have been taken down following a DCMA declare from the corporate, and that is additionally the case for some texture and upscaling mods for legacy GTA titles. Alternatively, loads of different mods haven’t but been taking down. How does Rockstar’s mother or father firm have a look at mods for its GTA titles? Effectively, if Zelnick is to be believed, the corporate is fairly supple.