This TikToker Is About To Overtake Charli As Most Popular On The App
Charli D’Amelio has held onto her title as the world’s most-followed TikTok user ever since March 2020. However, that may change soon because there’s someone that’s predicted to surpass her in just a matter of weeks. No, it’s not Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, or even Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio. It’s actually the 21-year-old TikToker Khaby Lame, who is currently the second most-followed person on the platform. If you’re wondering who is Khaby Lame, you’ll be surprised to hear he’s had a unique rise to fame.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0