Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Margaret Yen Joins R.J. Cutler’s This Machine As SVP Music

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghtyd_0bNdPM7t00

EXCLUSIVE : Margaret Yen has joined This Machine as Senior Vice President of Music.

At the production company founded by Emmy-winning documentarian R.J. Cutler ( Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry ), she’ll work alongside senior execs Trevor Smith and Elise Pearlstein, overseeing and growing Cutler’s slate of music-driven projects.

This Machine (an Industrial Media Company) launched in October of last year. In the time since, it has put together a diverse slate of projects, including Big Vape and an Untitled Martha Stewart Documentary for Netflix, and Murf the Surf for Epix.

Yen’s hiring at This Machine comes on the heels of her collaborations with Cutler on a number of documentary films and series, including 30 Days and Sundance Award winner The September Issue , among others.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Margaret to This Machine,” said Cutler. “She’s a brilliant producer and a great executive, and her taste, vast experience and unique expertise are the perfect match for our sensibilities and objectives. This Machine is champing at the bit to grow our work and relationships within the music industry and Margaret is just the person to help us do so.”

“I’m so thrilled to be building a music documentary space at This Machine with RJ, Elise and Trevor,” added Yen. “This is an amazing team of people who inspire trust, build legacy stories and produce fascinating verité. I can’t think of better collaborators to deliver documentaries that celebrate the transformative power of music.”

Yen is a Grammy award-winning music supervisor with decades of experience working across independent and studio feature films and documentaries. Prior to joining This Machine, she oversaw music for Netflix original films including Extraction , Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom , The Midnight Sky , The Prom , Moxie , Yes Day , The White Tiger and Kate . She also worked on the music for the upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda musical tick, tick…Boom! , Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up , Matilda: The Musical and Judd Apatow’s The Bubble .

Yen started her career as an independent music supervisor at Inaudible Productions. There, she built a full service music supervision, music clearance, catalog representation, estate management, and film/TV production company, alongside partner Peter Afterman, which managed the James Brown estate as well as the Rolling Stones catalog, from the band’s 1971 album Sticky Fingers through to the present.

Music projects produced and supervised at Inaudible include It Might Get Loud , directed by Davis Guggenheim, Alex Gibney’s Peabody Award winner Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown , and Get On Up: The Story of James Brown , starring Chadwick Boseman, which was nominated for a 2015 Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack. Other docs Yen supervised include Brett Morgen’s Rolling Stones pic Crossfire Hurricane , Morgan Neville’s Keith Richards: Under The Influence and Daft Punk’s Electroma .

In 2018 Yen co-produced the Joan Jett documentary Bad Reputation directed by Kevin Kerslake, which garnered two Critic’s Choice’ nominations and one win.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Morgan Neville
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Davis Guggenheim
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Music#Music Industry#Svp#This Machine As Svp Music#Industrial Media Company#Epix#Rj#Extraction#Inaudible Productions#Peabody Award#Daft Punk#Electroma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘MacGruber’: Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson & Timothy V. Murphy Join Peacock Series

In a recasting, Billy Zane (True Story, Titanic) has joined the cast of MacGruber, Peacock’s eight-episode action comedy series based on Will Forte’s recurring MacGyver parody sketch on Saturday Night Live and its 2010 cult movie offshoot. Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock, Harriet) also is set for a recurring role, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld, True Detective) will reprise his role from the film of the same name in the series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video. They join Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe who are reprising their roles as MacGruber, Vicki St. Elmo...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Life in Tune: Phat Man Dee sings of music’s power to join us

In Phat Man Dee’s musical life, there are no rests. Her latest project is a recording featuring her powerful voice alongside local powerhouse musicians Reggie Watkins on trombone, James Johnson on piano and Roger Humphries on drums. The extended play record is slated for release in February 2022, but Man Dee said a couple of singles will be released before then, including one titled "Virgil and Kae" in honor of two longtime local jazz lovers who died in recent years.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Addresses DaBaby's Homophobic Comments & Reflects On Trump Meeting

Lil Wayne infamously lives in his own world and he doesn't really absorb much that happens around him. Last year, the legendary rapper revealed that Lil Baby is his personal favorite artist before admitting that he doesn't listen to much new music and doesn't stay up-to-date on who and what's trending. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Weezy has absolutely no idea of the backlash that DaBaby is presently facing because of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, and thereafter.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik's Past Controversies Resurface as She's Named Primetime Host

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik was named the host for Jeopardy! primetime specials, including the upcoming National College Championship, on Wednesday. Executive producer Mike Richards was named the host for the regular weekday Jeopardy!, coming after a season of special celebrity guest hosts. Richards' own controversial past has made plenty of headlines, but Bialik's controversial opinions have resurfaced as well, from her views on vaccines to her comments on Harvey Weinstein.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Debra Winger talks about dropping out of ‘A League of Their Own’ over Madonna casting

Debra Winger dropped out of 1992’s A League of Their Own because she didn’t want to act with Madonna. The straight-shooting actress, 66, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Telegraph, including discussing how she was supposed to be a Rockford Peach — specifically Dottie Hinson — and spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs for the role. However, when the Material Girl was cast as “All the Way” Mae Mordabito, the three-time Academy Award nominee bailed, accusing director Penny Marshall of “making an Elvis film.” Winger’s role went to Geena Davis, but she collected a paycheck anyway.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy