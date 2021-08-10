Cancel
Video Games

The Real Reason #TwitchDoBetter Is Trending On Twitter

By James Carr
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning, linked Tweets and quotes may contain offensive and harmful language. #TwitchDoBetter has been trending on Twitter due to an influx of racist bots "hate raiding" streamers on the site. As reported by Dextero, Twitch's terms of service condemn "hateful conduct," however the company has historically had plenty of issues with hateful and racist content on its platform. Twitch does not have a strong track record of dealing with the more shady aspects of its platform. Most recently, some unknown person or group is creating a large number of accounts to harass streamers, specifically Black streamers.

