Washington Township, MI

Alleged drunken driver charged in death of woman, 81, after weekend crash

By Matt Durr
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 24-year-old Washington Township man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly caused a crash Sunday morning that killed an 81-year-old woman. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Marco Vitale was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment Tuesday in 41A District Court.

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

