Alleged drunken driver charged in death of woman, 81, after weekend crash
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 24-year-old Washington Township man has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly caused a crash Sunday morning that killed an 81-year-old woman. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Marco Vitale was arraigned on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment Tuesday in 41A District Court.www.mlive.com
