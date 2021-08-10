Alleged drunken driver charged in death of woman, 81, after weekend crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The body of a woman who had been reported missing was found in a Southeast Michigan lake after her empty canoe returned to shore, WDIV-TV reports. The 44-year-old West Bloomfield woman had been reported missing with the last sighting of her being in a canoe on Island Lake in Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, the report said. The unoccupied canoe was found on shore shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.