Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have thanked fans after they helped raise more than $3million to help India fight the Covid-19 pandemic.In April, Chopra announced that she had created a fundraiser in partnership with GiveIndia to raise money for her home country as it battled a second wave of the virus.“India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale,” Chopra captioned a video explaining the situation. “I...